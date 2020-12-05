Settlement of Israeli-Palestinian dependent on a two-state solution: Jordan FM

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said that the peaceful settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is dependent on a two-state solution during his address at the IISS Manama dialogue on Saturday.

“The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the source of the greatest amount of tension we have seen in this region and this has fed into other conflicts that continue to exist,” he said.

He said the Abraham Accords deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel should be leveraged to create traction in resolving the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

During his speech, Ayman Safadi said the region needs to “think together, plan together and act together” to solve the many conflicts that continue to dominate the region.

Last Update: Saturday, 05 December 2020 KSA 16:32 - GMT 13:32