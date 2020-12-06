Coronavirus: Senior member of Iran’s Quds Force dies of COVID-19 contracted in Iraq

A senior member of Iran’s elite Quds Force who had contracted coronavirus in Iraq has died from the virus, state media reported on Sunday.

Brig. Gen. Abdolrasool Ostovar, who had previously served as deputy commander of the ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), contracted coronavirus while on an “advisory mission” in Iraq in September, state media reported. Officials and state media in Iran use the term “advisory mission” to describe Iranian military presence in countries such as Iraq and Syria.

Ostovar had been in a coma for more than two months before dying in an IRGC-owned hospital in Tehran on Sunday, the semi-official Mehr news agency said.

Ostovar had fought in Syria and Iraq alongside Qassem Soleimani, the former head of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of the IRGC, according to Mehr.

Coronavirus has infected and killed a number of Iranian officials since it reached the country in February.

As of Sunday, more than 50,000 people in Iran have died from coronavirus, and there are over a million confirmed cases, according to the health ministry.

