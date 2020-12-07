Explosion at Hezbollah base in southern Lebanon: Report

An explosion occured at a Hezbollah outpost in Jbaa, in the Al Tuffah region in southern Lebanon at 4:04 pm on Monday, according to Al Hadath News.
In September, an arms cache belonging to the Iranian proxy group blew up in Lebanon due to a technical error, Reuters reported at the time.
An explosion shook a Lebanese Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon, sending thick gray smoke billowing over the village.
The blast occurred in the southern village of Ain Qana, above the port city of Sidon. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
An official with Lebanese Hezbollah confirmed there was an explosion but declined to give further details.
Last Update: Monday, 07 December 2020 KSA 17:52 - GMT 14:52