France, Britain, Germany say Iran’s recent uranium enrichment ‘deeply worrying’

France, Britain, and Germany said on Monday in a joint statement that Iran’s recent decision to further enrich uranium is contrary to the nuclear deal and is “deeply worrying.”
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The statement added that if Iran is serious about preserving a space for diplomacy, it must not implement these steps, referring to Iran’s recent announcement that it intends to install an additional three cascades of advanced centrifuges at Natanz nuclear facility.
France, Britain, and Germany also said they have taken note with “great concern” of the recent law passed by the Iranian parliament, which would expand Iran’s nuclear program and limit International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) monitoring access.
Read more: Any new Iran deal must prevent Tehran from having nuclear weapons: GCC chief at IISS
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 07 December 2020 KSA 12:36 - GMT 09:36