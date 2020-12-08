Persons involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

Iran has arrested some of those involved in last month’s assassination of the country’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian official said on Tuesday.
“The perpetrators of this assassination, some of whom have been identified and even arrested by our security services, will not escape justice,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker, said in an interview with Iran’s Arabic-language television network Al Alam.
Amir-Abdollahian said the relevant authorities will release further details in due course.
Iranian rights activists had expressed concern authorities could carry out arbitrary arrests following Fakhrizadeh’s death.
Fakhrizadeh, believed by the West to have been the architect of a secret Iranian military nuclear program, was killed in an ambush near Tehran on November 27. He had long been described by Western, Israeli and Iranian exile foes of Iran’s clerical rulers as a leader of a covert atomic bomb program halted in 2003.
Iranian officials have accused Israel of being behind Fakhrizadeh’s assassination and vowed retaliation. Israel has declined to comment on the killing.
“Those who ordered the assassination will receive a decisive response from Iran in the not too distant future,” Amir-Abdollahian warned.
