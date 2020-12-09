France tells Turkey to clarify positions if it wants constructive ties

France’s foreign minister told his Turkish counterpart on Tuesday that a renewed constructive relationship with the European Union could only happen if Ankara clarified its position on several subjects.
“On the eve of the European Council on December 10 and 11, the minister recalled the French and European requirements for clarifications, which are a necessary condition for the resumption of a constructive relationship between Turkey and the European Union,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement after a phone conversation between France’s Jean-Yves Le Drian and Turkey’s Mevlut Cavusoglu.
Last Update: Wednesday, 09 December 2020 KSA 00:07 - GMT 21:07