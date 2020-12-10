Lebanon judge indicts PM, three ex-ministers over Beirut explosion

The lead investigator of the catastrophic August 4 blast at the Lebanese capital's port indicted outgoing premier Hassan Diab and three ex-ministers on charges of negligence, a judicial source said Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The decision by judge Fadi Sawan to indict Diab and the other ministers came after a blast probe “confirmed that they (the suspects) have received several written notices warning them against postponing the disposal of ammonium nitrate fertiliser,” which authorities say was behind the August 4 blast, the source said.

“They did not take the necessary measures to avoid the devastating explosion and its enormous damages,” the source said.

Read more:

Massive explosions rock Lebanon’s capital of Beirut; Trump says it was an ‘attack’

Beirut explosion: Six sources explain details, shine light on Hezbollah link

One month after the deadly Beirut port explosion, how is Lebanon coping?

Last Update: Thursday, 10 December 2020 KSA 15:22 - GMT 12:22