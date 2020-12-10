Lebanon’s caretaker PM Diab says conscience is clear over Beirut port blast

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Thursday his conscience was clear over the August 4 Beirut port blast after the judge investigating the explosion charged him with negligence.

Diab said in a statement he was confident that his hands were clean and that he had dealt transparently with the file of the Beirut port explosion, adding that he was surprised to be targeted by the investigating judge.

The judge had charged caretaker Prime Minister Diab and three former ministers with negligence over the Beirut port blast that killed 200 people and ruined a swathe of the capital in August.



The others are former finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil, as well as former public works ministers Ghazi Zeaiter and Youssef Finianos, according to the state news agency NNA.

