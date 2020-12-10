Top Palestinian female official Ashrawi resigns, calls for political reforms

Veteran Palestinian negotiator and women’s rights advocate Hanan Ashrawi resigned on Wednesday from her senior post in the Palestine Liberation Organization, and called for political reforms.

Read more: Israeli PM's leading rival breaks from ruling party to challenge premiership

Ashrawi, 74, did not give a reason for her resignation in a statement announcing the move. But she said that the PLO’s Executive Committee, on which she served, had been marginalized “and from decision-making.”

The 15-member committee, the most senior body of the PLO, is headed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and is not often convened by the 85-year-old leader.

“The Palestinian political system needs renewal and reinvigoration with the inclusion of youth, women and additional qualified professionals,” Ashrawi said in her statement, adding that she had tendered her resignation to Abbas.

Read: Statement by @DrHananAshrawi regarding her resignation from the PLO Executive Committee and translation of her letter of resignation. pic.twitter.com/B4GvuQZkA9 — PLO Department of Public Diplomacy & Policy (@PalestinePDP) December 9, 2020

“I believe it is time to carry out the required reform and to activate the PLO in a manner that restores its standing and role.”

In a brief statement, Abbas said he had accepted Ashrawi’s resignation.

Read more: Discover how Palestinian political opinion is changing, varies by region

Critics accuse Abbas of allowing Palestinian political institutions under his authority in the West Bank to stagnate.

There have been no presidential or parliamentary elections for the Palestinian Authority, which he heads, for more than a decade.

Ashrawi’s negotiating days date back to the earliest public, US-mediated talks with Israel in 1991 at the Madrid Conference, where as PLO spokeswoman she articulated the Palestinian quest for statehood to the world.

Palestinian parliamentary election candidate Hanan Ashrawi, center, from the Third Way party shouts as she and supporters scuffle with Israeli police officers, right, as they take her election banner from her during a campaign stop in front of Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2006. (AP)

Following the signing of the Oslo Accords with Israel in 1993, Ashrawi served in the cabinet of the newly-formed Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in the West Bank.

A champion of women’s rights, Ashrawi was the first woman elected to the Executive Committee in 2009. She was re-elected to the group in 2018 and has headed its Department of Public Diplomacy and Policy.

Read more:

Palestinian YouTube star sets out to simplify Arabic language, bridge divisions

UAE ranks 15 in UN’s Global Knowledge Index

Coronavirus: UK COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine allergic reactions explained

Last Update: Thursday, 10 December 2020 KSA 12:59 - GMT 09:59