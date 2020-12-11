NEWS
UAE welcomes Morocco's decision to resume ties with Israel

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI. (File photo: The Associated Press)
Reuters, Cairo Thursday 10 December 2020
The United Arab Emirates welcomed Morocco’s decision to resume diplomatic relations and communications with Israel, crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan wrote on twitter.

“This step, a sovereign move, contributes to strengthening our common quest for stability, prosperity, and just and lasting peace in the region.”

Earlier on Thursday, Israel and Morocco agreed to normalize relations in a deal brokered with US help, making Morocco the fourth Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months.

Last Update: Friday, 11 December 2020 KSA 23:12 - GMT 20:12

