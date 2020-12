Israel has established diplomatic relations with Bhutan, a majority-Buddhist nation neighboring India, the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for Israel’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

