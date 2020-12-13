Dubai’s airport welcomes Israel’s national airline El Al first scheduled flight

Dubai Airports welcomed El Al’s first scheduled inaugural flight from Tel Aviv to Dubai International (DXB) on the morning of Sunday, December 13. The national carrier of Israel will operate up to 14 weekly flights between the two destinations.

Israeli flag carrier El Al plans to operate three flights a day on Sundays and Thursdays and two flights on other days of the week. Flights will be on Boeing 737-900 and 787 Dreamliner aircraft, it said.

Earlier budget airline Flydubai launched on November 26 direct flights to Tel Aviv, the first scheduled commercial service between the two cities, following the normalization of ties between the UAE and Israel.

Israel and the UAE signed a deal in October to allow 28 weekly commercial flights between Israel’s Ben Gurion airport, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Israel’s Transportation Ministry said at the time.

The agreement, which also allows unlimited charter flights to a smaller airport in southern Israel and 10 weekly cargo flights, came after Israel and UAE agreed to normalize relations.

