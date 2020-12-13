Iran summons German ambassador over EU criticism of journalist’s execution: Media

Iran has summoned the ambassador of Germany, current holder of the European Union’s rotating presidency, over EU criticism of the execution of an Iranian journalist, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also plans on Sunday to summon the French envoy to Tehran, the semi-official Fars news agency said. France also strongly criticized the execution on Saturday of dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who had been based in Paris before he was captured and taken to Iran.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Zam was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017. His Amadnews feed had more than 1 million followers.

The EU said in a statement after his execution: “The European Union condemns this act in the strongest terms and recalls once again its irrevocable opposition to the use of capital punishment under any circumstances.”

The French Foreign Ministry called the execution a “barbaric and unacceptable act,” saying in a statement: “France condemns in the strongest possible terms this serious breach of free expression and press freedom in Iran.”

Read more:

French Foreign Ministry: Execution of Iranian journalist is a barbaric act

Executed Iranian journalist Zam falsely promised release, not given execution notice

Reporters Without Borders condemns Iran’s execution of journalist Ruhollah Zam

Amnesty International and press advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) also condemned the execution.

Iranian officials have accused the United States, as well as Tehran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia and government opponents living in exile, of stoking the unrest that began in late 2017 as regional protests over economic hardship spread nationwide.

Officials said 21 people were killed during the unrest and thousands were arrested. The unrest was among the worst Iran has seen in decades, and was followed by even deadlier protests last year against fuel price rises.

Last Update: Sunday, 13 December 2020 KSA 13:29 - GMT 10:29