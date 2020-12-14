NEWS
French extremist caught trying to enter Turkey from Syria

US troops patrol near the Turkish border in Hasakah, Syria on November 4, 2018. (File photo: Reuters)
AFP, Ankara Monday 14 December 2020
A French extremist wanted on an Interpol “red notice” has been caught by Turkish security forces trying to enter Turkey from Syria, the Turkish defense ministry said Monday.

The individual known by the initials C.G. was detained while trying to reach the Turkish border town of Reyhanli, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the individual is believed to be part of the Firqatul Ghuraba group of foreign extremists in Syria and recruited by Omar Omsen.

A man drives his motorcycle near a building that was damaged during an air strike by the Syrian government forces in town of Kafr Aweid, in the extremist-controlled region of Idlib on May 23, 2019. (File photo: AFP)

Omsen, also known as Omar Diaby, is a French national of Senegalese descent suspected of funneling francophone fighters to Syria.

He was captured in August in Syria by a group linked to Al-Qaeda.

Last Update: Monday, 14 December 2020 KSA 12:30 - GMT 09:30

