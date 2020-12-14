Lebanon’s PM-designate Hariri blames President Aoun for stagnant government formation

Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Hariri wants a government of non-partisan specialists while President Aoun calls for a government in which all political parties are represented, said Saad Hariri’s Media Office in a statement released on Monday afternoon.

“PM-designate wants a government of non-partisan specialists to stop the collapse of the country and rebuild what was destroyed by the port explosion while President Aoun is calling for a government in which all political parties are represented, which will inevitably lead to seizing the decision-making joints in it and repeating the experiences of several governments controlled by the factors of quotas and political conflict,” the statement added.

Lebanon is experiencing an unprecedented economic crisis predominantly caused by decades of enriched corruption and mismanagement due to Lebanon’s inefficient sectarian quota sharing system. In addition to that, Lebanon’s capital Beirut was subject to a massive explosion at its port in August, which left 300,000 displaced, more than 2000 injured, and at least 200 dead.

The international community has called on the Lebanese political class to set aside sectarian and political divides and facilitate the formation of an independent government capable of conducting the needed reforms in order to communicate with the International Monetary Fund and international donors.

Earlier on Monday, the advisor to President Aoun, Minister Salim Jreissati, had addressed Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri through an article written to Al-Nahar newspaper. In it, he said that Hariri bears the responsibility for obstructing government authorship.

“The answers that the counselor is looking for are with the President of the Republic. The information he missed is perhaps due to the advisor’s lack of access to all the information that the President has,” PM-designate Hariri’s office responded to Jreissati.

Hariri’s office added that it is possible that the President did not inform his advisor that the President-designate, during his last visit to Baabda Palace a few days ago, presented a complete government formation with names and portfolios, including 4 names from the list that the President of the Republic handed over.

The Prime Minister-designate met His Excellency the President of the Republic 12 times, in a relentless attempt to reach an understanding regarding the formation of the government, and each time he expressed his satisfaction with the course of the debate, before things changed and unfortunately changed after Prime Minister Hariri left the Presidential Palace in Baabda.

Hariri called the President to sign the government formation decrees and put aside the partisan interests that pressure him, the most important of which is the demand for a blocking third for one party group, which will never happen.

The Lebanese Presidency responded to Hariri saying that President Aoun's objection was based on the way the portfolios were distributed among the sects.

“Aoun did not give Hariri a list of names, Aoun objected to Hariri’s uniqueness in naming ministers, especially Christians, without agreeing with the president. Aoun did not put forward the names of party candidates for ministries,” the Presidential statement added.

