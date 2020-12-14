Sudan says US has committed to providing wheat and other commodities over four years

Sudan’s acting finance minister said on Monday that the US had committed to providing support for wheat and other commodities over four years as well as for debt relief, as it removed Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The US government has committed to providing over $1 billion that will support Sudan on its road to debt relief ... This is in addition to in-kind support that includes the provision of wheat and other commodities over four years,” acting Finance Minister Heba Ahmed said.

Read more:

US officially removes Sudan from State Sponsor of Terror list: Embassy

Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan arrives in Sudan for official visit

Last Update: Monday, 14 December 2020 KSA 22:01 - GMT 19:01