UN rights chief voice outrage over Iran’s execution of journalist

The UN rights chief voiced outrage Monday at Iran’s execution at the weekend of opposition figure Ruhollah Zam and urged Tehran to halt its “alarming and increasing” use of the death penalty.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“I am appalled at the execution in Iran on 12 December of Ruhollah Zam,” Michelle Bachelet said in a statement. “His death sentence and execution by hanging are emblematic of a pattern of forced confessions extracted under torture and broadcast on state media being used as a basis to convict people.”

Read more:

Executed Iranian journalist Zam falsely promised release, not given execution notice

EU condemns execution of Iranian journalist

Reporters Without Borders condemns Iran’s execution of journalist Ruhollah Zam

Last Update: Monday, 14 December 2020 KSA 17:08 - GMT 14:08