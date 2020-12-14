US imposes sanctions on Turkey’s presidency of defense industries

The United States imposes sanctions on Turkey's presidency of defense industries and its president Ismail Demir, according to the US Treasury Department website.

The US has also blacklisted three more Turkish individuals linked to Turkey's presidency of defense industries, according to the US Treasury Department.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday Turkey expects its NATO ally the United States to support it and not sanction it over its purchase of Russian S-400 missiles, and added he was upset that Washington went ahead with

the sanctions process.



Neither sanctions from the United States nor the EuropeanUnion would deter Turkey from defending its rights, Erdogan

added in an address after a cabinet meeting.



Reuters, citing sources, reported last week that the UnitedStates was poised to sanction Turkey over the S-400s. The US Congress has also passed a defense spending bill including aprovision for such sanctions.

Read more:

US slaps sanctions on Turkey over Russia’s S-400 air defense system purchase

US reiterates potential serious consequences for Turkey after Erdogan mocks sanctions

How might a potential Biden win change US policy on Turkey?

Last Update: Monday, 14 December 2020 KSA 21:34 - GMT 18:34