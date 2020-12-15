As Lebanon’s crisis deepens UNICEF provides cash assistance to over 70,000 children

United Nations Children's Fund is providing cash assistance to over 70,000 children across Lebanon to help households protect child wellbeing, the institution announced in a statement on Tuesday.

UNICEF added that this assistance is due the deepening economic crisis that is now affecting most of the population in Lebanon.

UNICEF Representative to Lebanon Yukie Mokuo said Lebanon has been faced with multiple compounded crises that have resulted in increased vulnerability of residents of the country across the board.

“As prices rise and people lose their jobs, everyone is affected, particularly vulnerable households such as those with children. UNICEF’s aim is to provide immediate support, as far as our resources would allow, to some of the most vulnerable households in the country,” Mokuo added.

UNICEF clarified that the Cash Assistance is a one-off grant that is being transferred once during the month of December 2020 to households across the entire country.

Supported households include Lebanese families and their children who are identified as vulnerable under the Government’s National Poverty Targeting program and hold an electronic card (the Hayat card) as well as non-Lebanese households and their children who have previously been identified as vulnerable under UNICEF programs and hold an active Red e-Card.

UNICEF elaborated that families received an SMS from UNICEF informing them that their card was loaded with the amount they are eligible for. Eligible Lebanese and non-Lebanese households with children under 18 years old receive a one-off amount of 460,000 LBP per child up to a maximum of 3 children per family. Lebanese families with no children also receive support of 460,000 LBP.

This cash support to households comes on top of UNICEF’s existing programs that support the most vulnerable Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian children and young people across Lebanon with basic services, including education, social assistance, child protection, youth development, health and nutrition, and water and sanitation. It is also provided in addition to the cash grant that was provided to almost 80,000 people in response to the blast.

Last Update: Tuesday, 15 December 2020 KSA 18:11 - GMT 15:11