Iran’s execution of Zam ‘barbaric,’ nuclear deal would enrich ‘evil’ regime: Rubio

US Senator Marco Rubio condemned on Tuesday Iran’s "barbaric" execution of prominent dissident journalist Rouhallah Zam.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Iran kidnapped Iranian journalist Rouhallah Zam and executed him. Truly barbaric and again expose the nature of the regime,” Rubio said on his official Twitter account.



The Republican lawmaker also described the Iran nuclear deal as “flawed” and that “rushing back” into the deal would only enrich the “evil regime.”



Iran kidnapped Iranian journalist Ruhollah Zam and executed him. Truly barbaric & again exposes the nature of the regime. Rushing back into flawed #IranDeal would enrich this evil regime. US stand with the Iranian people not their oppressors. https://t.co/1UpgZEfWxA — Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) December 14, 2020



“Rushing back into [the] flawed #IranDeal would enrich this evil regime. [The] US stands with the Iranian people not their oppressors,” Rubio tweeted.



Zam was killed on Saturday, provoking criticism of Iran's human rights record.



He had been based in Paris and was seized last year in circumstances that have not been officially disclosed. A news agency close to Iran's Revolutionary Guards said last week he had been captured in Iraq.



Zam was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017. His Amadnews social media feed had more than 1 million followers.



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also called the execution “unjust, barbaric,” adding in a tweet: “Zam exposed the brutality and corruption of the regime, which has killed or arrested more than 860 journalists in its 41-year reign of terror.”

With Reuters

Read more:

Reporters Without Borders condemns Iran’s execution of journalist Ruhollah Zam

Iran executes dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam: Iranian media

Executed Iranian journalist Zam falsely promised release, not given execution notice

Last Update: Tuesday, 15 December 2020 KSA 07:42 - GMT 04:42