Iraqi activist Salah al-Iraqi shot dead in Baghdad al-Jadida district

Iraqi authorities are investigating another assassination of an activist after Salah al-Iraqi was shot five times on Tuesday in the country’s Baghdad al-Jadida district.

A security source confirmed to Al Arabiya that investigations are underway to find out the circumstances surrounding al-Iraqi’s assassination.

The source confirmed that the area where al-Iraqi was gunned down falls under the responsibilities of the Federal Police Force Command.

An Iraqi security official told the Erm News outlet that “unknown gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on the Iraqi activist Salah al-Iraqi after he left his home in the Baghdad al-Jadida area, east of the capital.”

“The security forces have cordoned off the area and opened an investigation into the incident, and they are currently reviewing surveillance cameras to follow the course of the motorcycle which was carrying the gunmen,” the security source told Erm News.

Al-Iraqi reportedly died on the scene.

“Iraqi activist Salah Al-Iraqi was gunned down in Baghdad al-Jadida tonight. He was shot five times and was known for his outspoken courage against corruption and militias. Salah was injured in an earlier protest,” Iraqi journalist Steven Nabil tweeted.

Al-Iraqi is considered one of the main activist leaders of the Iraq protests that took place last year.

