UAE-based Big Heart Foundation supports damaged Beirut hospital with more than $2 mln

UAE-based Big Heart Foundation has announced its support with a $2.3 mln fund for a renovation and restoration project of St. George University Hospital Medical Center in Beirut, which was damaged in August from the Beirut port explosion, reported Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

The Big Heart Foundation is an international humanitarian organization dedicated to helping refugees and needy people worldwide, which is headquartered in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The project comes within the framework of the "Peace for Beirut" campaign launched by the wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikha Jawaher Bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Big Heart Foundation and prominent advocacy for refugee children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

NNA added that the restoration project started this month and will last for three months. It includes developing the medical center's infrastructure and providing medical equipment and administrative equipment, thus contributing to increasing the capacity of the hospital's emergency unit, which is fully financed by the foundation, which will bear the name "The Big Heart Foundation." Its medical services reach 40,000 patients annually, which allows this charitable institution to expand its services to meet community members' needs.

Part of the financial support provided by the "Big Heart" will be devoted to building a new pediatric department in the hospital that includes three patient rooms, a recovery room, and an isolation room. An isolation unit equipped with the latest medical equipment and the highest international standards will be established.

The Director of the Big Heart Foundation, Maryam Al Hammadi, said: "The Great Heart Foundation chose Saint George University Hospital in Beirut as an appreciation for its historical and social standing, as it represents one of the features of the city's heritage identity, as it began providing free health services nearly 140 years ago to become a haven for those unable to afford treatment costs, it is an essential landmark of the memory of the city and its residents."

She added: "The project to enhance the capabilities of this charitable medical institution embodies the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, aimed at providing health care to the needy, especially those who cannot afford medical care, as well as expanding health services to reach the largest number of beneficiaries, reflecting the essence of work of our humanitarian foundation which is based on giving and translates our belief that promoting the health of societies is the basis for stability and sustainable progress."

