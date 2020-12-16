Iran’s Khamenei says US hostility toward Iran will continue after Trump

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that Washington’s hostility toward the Islamic Republic would not end when US President Donald Trump leaves office.

“The hostility (against Iran) is not just from Trump’s America, which will not end when he leaves, as (President Barack) Obama’s America also did bad things to ...the Iranian nation,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by his official website.

Khamenei is due to hold his first public function on Wednesday since rumors surfaced of his deteriorating health, Iranian media reported.

A handout picture provided by the office of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on September 21, 2020 shows him giving a speech in the capital Tehran. (Khamenei.ir /AFP)

The media reports said Khamenei would meet organizers of events to mark the first anniversary of the killing of Iran’s top commander Qassem Soleimani in a US drone attack in Iraq.

Last Update: Wednesday, 16 December 2020 KSA 14:04 - GMT 11:04