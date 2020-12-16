US blacklists four companies for helping export of Iranian petrochemical products

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on companies, accusing them of supporting the sale of Iranian petrochemicals as Washington increases pressure on Tehran even as President Donald Trump's term nears a close.
The US Treasury Department in a statement said it blacklisted the four entities for facilitating the export of Iranian petrochemical products by Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd., which was hit with sanctions by Washington earlier this year.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
US imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions, targets Khamenei-linked foundation
Biden rejoining the Iran nuclear deal will allow Tehran to fund militias through oil
US official: No Iran deal without freeing detained US citizens
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 16 December 2020 KSA 18:51 - GMT 15:51