NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

US blacklists four companies for helping export of Iranian petrochemical products

An exterior view of the building of US Department of the Treasury is seen on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Agencies Wednesday 16 December 2020
Text size A A A

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on companies, accusing them of supporting the sale of Iranian petrochemicals as Washington increases pressure on Tehran even as President Donald Trump's term nears a close.

The US Treasury Department in a statement said it blacklisted the four entities for facilitating the export of Iranian petrochemical products by Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd., which was hit with sanctions by Washington earlier this year.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions, targets Khamenei-linked foundation

Biden rejoining the Iran nuclear deal will allow Tehran to fund militias through oil

US official: No Iran deal without freeing detained US citizens

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 16 December 2020 KSA 18:51 - GMT 15:51

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top