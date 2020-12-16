Turkey’s Erdogan says US sanctions are an ‘attack on sovereignty’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called US sanctions against Ankara over its purchase of Russian missile defenses an “open attack” on its sovereignty.
“What kind of an alliance is this? This decision is an open attack on our sovereignty,” Erdogan said during a televised speech in Ankara.
Erdogan said US sanctions imposed on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian defense systems will fail in what he said was their aim of deterring Ankara’s defense industry efforts.
The Turkish president said the sanctions showed a hostile stance by the United States against its NATO ally, but that problems created by them would be overcome.
