Two Lebanese ex-ministers snub judge after being charged over Beirut explosion

Two former Lebanese ministers charged with negligence over a huge explosion at Beirut port in August that killed 200 people indicated on Wednesday they would not appear for questioning before the judge handling the case.

Judge Fadi Sawan charged three former ministers and the caretaker prime minister last week, sparking a fierce debate about whether the judge had the authority to charge the politicians in a nation still seeking answers about the blast.

The explosion added further strains to a country struggling with its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Some leading parties rebuked the judge for his action, including Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah and the Sunni group led by former Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri.

A general view shows the damaged grain silo following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon on August 8, 2020. (Reuters)

Ali Hassan Khalil, a former finance minister, and Ghazi Zeaiter, a former public works minister, who were both charged, said they had not been officially informed of Wednesday's session, which protocol demanded.

Both are lawmakers from Amal, the Shia party led by powerful Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri who is allied to Hezbollah.

Sawan could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hassan Diab, the caretaker prime minister whose cabinet resigned after the explosion, declined to be questioned on Monday. An official source said the judge set a new appointment for Friday but had yet to receive a response. Diab says his conscience is clear over the matter.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab speaks at the government palace in Beirut, Lebanon, August 10, 2020. (Reuters)

Families of blast victims are increasingly frustrated that details have not emerged from an investigation since the Aug. 4 explosion caused by a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate, which was stored in unsafe conditions.

The blast, one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions in history, injured thousands of people and devastated several districts in the centre of the capital.

Last Update: Wednesday, 16 December 2020 KSA 18:03 - GMT 15:03