UAE’s Mohamed bin Zayed meets Egyptian President al-Sisi in Cairo

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo on Wednesday and discussed peace and stability in the Middle East.

The Crown Prince, who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties between the UAE and Egypt and the development of areas of cooperation.

“We also considered issues of peace and stability in the region,” the Crown Prince said in a tweet.

The Crown Prince recently spearheaded the UAE’s normalization of relations with Egypt’s neighbor Israel, which was made official in September in a ceremony at the White House.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo. (Twitter)

The UAE became the third Arab country to make peace with Israel, following Egypt and Jordan.

The visit on Wednesday marked the second high-level meeting this month for both al-Sisi, who met with French President Emmanuel Macron in France on December 7, and the Crown Prince, who met with Prince Charles in England on December 10.

During my meeting with HRH The Prince of Wales, we spoke about the historic friendship between the UAE and UK and various aspects of cooperation between our two nations. pic.twitter.com/Mbb72J3Au0 — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) December 10, 2020

