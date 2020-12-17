NEWS
Iran-backed Houthi militia launches missile that lands in Yemen’s Sana’a

Arab Coalition Spokesperson Col. Turki al-Maliki (AFP)
Tala Michel Issa Thursday 17 December 2020
The Iran-backed Houthi Militia launched a missile on Thursday morning that landed in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, said the spokesperson for the Arab Coalition in Yemen General Turki Al-Maliki.

Al-Maliki also stated that the Houthi militia has repeatedly violated international humanitarian law by launching the missile and causing it to land on civilians and population centers, threatening the lives of hundreds of civilians, local UAE media Al Ittihad reported.

Last Update: Thursday, 17 December 2020 KSA 14:59 - GMT 11:59

