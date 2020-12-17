Iran-backed Houthi militia launches missile that lands in Yemen’s Sana’a

The Iran-backed Houthi Militia launched a missile on Thursday morning that landed in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, said the spokesperson for the Arab Coalition in Yemen General Turki Al-Maliki.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
Al-Maliki also stated that the Houthi militia has repeatedly violated international humanitarian law by launching the missile and causing it to land on civilians and population centers, threatening the lives of hundreds of civilians, local UAE media Al Ittihad reported.
Read more:
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched from Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia
UN Security Council condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah in November
UN calls on Yemeni government, Iran-backed Houthis to implement 'Stockholm'
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 17 December 2020 KSA 14:59 - GMT 11:59