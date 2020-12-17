NEWS
Lebanon’s PM-designate Hariri to Macron: Your initiative will not be abandoned

President Macron with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Paris on April 6, 2018. (Reuters)
Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English Thursday 17 December 2020
Lebanon's Prime Minister-Designate Saad Hariri addressed Macron on Thursday evening following the French President infection with COVID-19 saying that his political initiative for Lebanon will not be abandoned.

"I sincerely wish the friend of Lebanon, President Macron, for a recovery and health. The most sincere wishes for a friend of Lebanon, President Macron, for a good health. Your initiative is a trust that we will not give up on, many challenges," Hariri added in a tweet.

Developing

Last Update: Thursday, 17 December 2020 KSA 21:28 - GMT 18:28

