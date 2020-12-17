Lebanon’s PM-designate Hariri to Macron: Your initiative will not be abandoned

Lebanon's Prime Minister-Designate Saad Hariri addressed Macron on Thursday evening following the French President infection with COVID-19 saying that his political initiative for Lebanon will not be abandoned.
"I sincerely wish the friend of Lebanon, President Macron, for a recovery and health. The most sincere wishes for a friend of Lebanon, President Macron, for a good health. Your initiative is a trust that we will not give up on, many challenges," Hariri added in a tweet.
Developing
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 17 December 2020 KSA 21:28 - GMT 18:28