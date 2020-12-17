Turkey says will not turn back on S-400 purchase after US sanctions

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it will not turn back on purchase of S-400 from Russia days after US sanctions were applied.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says that US sanctions imposed on Turkey earlier this week over its arms purchase were wrong, both legally and politically, and that the sanctions were an attack on Turkey’s sovereign rights.

The US imposed sanctions on Turkey's presidency of defense industries and its president Ismail Demir, implementing CAATSA, or the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

Turkey’s foreign minister, in an interview with broadcaster Kanal 24, said that Turkey’s arms purchase predates the CAATSA law, which was signed into law in 2017. Turkey signed the deal with Russia in August 2017, but deliveries of the missile batteries began in July 2019.

The foreign minister said that Turkey will take reciprocal steps after holding evaluations, adding that the sanctions will have no impact on Turkey.

Cavusoglu added that the US can normalize ties if the US wants, but it must meet Turkish expectations on its policy in Syria where the states' policies have not aligned.

-with Reuters

