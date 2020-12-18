Former Polish FM Sikorski likens Iran’s Zarif to ‘smiling’ Nazi Germany’s Ribbentrop

Radoslaw Sikorski, a former Polish foreign minister, has described Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif as a “Ribbentrop,” referring to Joachim von Ribbentrop who was minister of foreign affairs of Nazi Germany from 1938 to 1945.

“I have a request to the diplomats from our nation states and from our [European External Action Service]. Next time you meet with [Javad Zarif], who's a smiling Ribbentrop, just remember what kind of nasty regime he represents," Sikorski said in a scathing speech on Thursday in front of the European Parliament.

Sikorski, currently serving as Poland’s representative to the European Parliament as an MEP with the center-right European People’s Party group, was reacting to Iran’s recent execution of Iranian journalist Ruhollah Zam and the detention Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh.

“Iran claims to be an Islamic Republic. But as this resolution makes clear, it is also one of the world's most repressive regimes. I therefore have a question to the mullahs in Tehran. If you represent a God that is good, powerful and merciful, then why do you need to repress, torture, and murder your people so much?” Sikorski said in his speech.

“No, your regime is a blasphemy and an abomination to every decent Muslim, every person of faith and every person of conscience,” he added.

In a resolution supported by 614 votes, the European Parliament on Thursday condemned Iran for violating human rights.

Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam, who Iran convicted of fomenting violence during the 2017 anti-government protests, was executed last Saturday. Zam was a journalist who ran the Amadnews feed on popular messaging app Telegram, which had more than one million followers.

