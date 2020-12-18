Pompeo urges Turkey to re-commit itself to its NATO obligations

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss the December 14 imposition of sanctions by the US on its NATO Ally Turkey for its procurement of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, as required under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

Secretary Pompeo made clear to Foreign Minister Cavusoglu that Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 system endangers the security of US personnel and military technology and allows Russian access to the Turkish armed forces and defense industry.

The Secretary stressed that the goal of the sanctions is to prevent Russia from receiving substantial revenue, access, and influence, and they are not intended to undermine the military capabilities or combat readiness of Turkey or any other US Ally or partner.

Secretary Pompeo also urged Turkey to resolve the S-400 issue in a manner consistent with our decades-long history of defense-sector cooperation and to re-commit itself to its NATO obligations to purchase NATO-interoperable weaponry.

Read more:

Last Update: Friday, 18 December 2020 KSA 02:23 - GMT 23:23