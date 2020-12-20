Iranian ‘zombie Angelina Jolie’ released on bail, shows real face in TV appearance

Sahar Tabar, an Iranian who received a 10-year jail term for posting distorted pictures of herself to resemble a zombie-like Angelina Jolie, has reportedly been freed on bail and revealed her real face after giving a television interview.

Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, received a 10-year jail sentence by an Iranian court more than a week ago which her lawyers said she intended to appeal.

Khishvand was released on bail sometime on Thursday and appeared in a television interview with the Rokna news agency, revealing her real face for the first time on live television.

“Today Iranian teenager who posted heavily distorted images of herself online and was jailed for 10 years has been freed after massive media pressure,” Iranian activist Masih Alinejad tweeted on Thursday.

Today Iranian teenager who posted heavily distorted images of herself online and was jailed for 10 years has been freed after massive media pressure.#سحر_تبر با قید وثیقه شد #حکومت_گروگانگیر آزادی را جیره بندی می‌کند pic.twitter.com/Dmup86thCC — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 17, 2020

The Rokna news agency posted clips of Khishvand’s interview with state television but did not release what she said during her appearance.

Khishvand was arrested in October 2019 alongside three other female social media influencers. The Instagram star had initially caught worldwide attention in 2017 when she began sharing several selfies of her highly distorted face on her Instagram. Her account had amassed more than 486,000 followers before it was shut down.

