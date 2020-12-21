Turkey sentences Kurdish ex-MP Guven to 22 years in jail

A Turkish court on Monday sentenced a former lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) to more than 22 years in jail on terror-related charges.
Leyla Guven, who was stripped of her parliamentary immunity in June, was convicted by a court in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir of membership of a terror group and disseminating terror propaganda for outlawed Kurdish militants, an AFP reporter said.
Guven launched a hunger strike in 2018 in a bid to end jailed Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan's isolation.
Last Update: Monday, 21 December 2020 KSA 12:49 - GMT 09:49