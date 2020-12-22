Israeli envoys head to Morocco to meet king in latest talks on US-brokered ties

Israel sent envoys to Morocco on Tuesday to meet its king and hammer out an upgrade of ties that was forged by the White House in a parting foreign-policy push by US President Donald Trump.

Led by National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, the delegates were accompanied to Rabat by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and architect of pan-Arab rapprochements with Israel.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They took El Al Israel Airlines in the first direct flight by a commercial plane from Tel Aviv to Rabat, opening the way for a possible surge in tourism among the hundreds of thousands of Israelis of Moroccan descent.

As the Trump administration has sought to isolate Iran, the normalization deals have been sweetened with promises of business opportunity or economic aid. Israel’s new partners have also seen bilateral benefits from Washington - in Rabat’s case, US recognition of its sovereignty over the Western Sahara.

Ben-Shabbat and Kushner will see Morocco’s King Mohammed during a two-day trip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Another historic first flight with the team! 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇲🇦 Tel Aviv - Rabat pic.twitter.com/ZMuI5IIEgZ — Avi Berkowitz (@aviberkow45) December 22, 2020

The jet was painted with the Hebrew, Arabic and English words for “peace” and a palm-shaped Maghreb good-luck talisman.

Read more:

El Al Airlines to operate first Israel-Morocco flight on December 22

Israel, Morocco agree to normalize relations after US-brokered deal

Kushner to lead US delegation to Israel, Morocco

Some US officials have privately voiced hope of hosting an Israel-Morocco signing ceremony at the White House before Trump steps down on Jan. 20.

Facing domestic dissenters at the engagement with Israel, Moroccan ministers have cast it as a formalization of de facto relations under which Rabat had hosted an Israeli “liaison

office”.

Shut in 2000 in solidarity with the Palestinians, that office will now reopen. Israel hopes for mutual embassies, eventually.

“This type of agreement will help have a better interaction between communities and people,” Moroccan Tourism Minister Nadia Fettah Alaoui told Israeli television channel I24.

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 December 2020 KSA 11:28 - GMT 08:28