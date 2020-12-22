NEWS
US ‘remains ready’ to mediate Israel, Lebanon maritime talks

The Ras al-Naqoura Crossing, between Lebanon and Israel. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters Tuesday 22 December 2020
The United States “remains ready to mediate constructive negotiations” between the Israeli and Lebanese governments on their maritime boundary, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says.

Washington encourages “both sides to continue discussions based on the respective claims they have previously deposited at the United Nations,” Pompeo added.

-Developing

Last Update: Tuesday, 22 December 2020 KSA 16:16 - GMT 13:16

