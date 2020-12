Coronavirus: Iraq bans air travel with eight nations over new variant of virus

Iraq is banning air travel to or from eight countries to guard against the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus, and is ordering public venues like shopping malls and restaurants to close, a cabinet statement said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, visit our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two-week travel prohibition comes into effect on December 24 and covers Britain, South Africa, Australia, Denmark, Iran, Japan, Belgium and the Netherlands. It could be extended depending on the spread of the virus variant in those nations.

Iraqi citizens in those countries will be allowed to return, subject to a two-week quarantine on arrival.

All land borders with neighboring nations will also be closed to travelers for two weeks, though the transport of commodities will be permitted, authorities said.

The government ordered malls, restaurants, clubs and other social venues to close for two weeks from December 24.

Iraq has recorded 586,503 cases of COVID-19, including 12,725 deaths, according to the health ministry.

The ministry said it had reached an agreement with Pfizer to import 1.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, which would arrive in the country early next year.

Read more:

Iraq oil ministry announces fuel exports to Lebanon in 2021

US calls on Iraq's leaders to prevent attacks after rockets targeted Green Zone

Iraq devalues its currency by approximately 20 pct against dollar as economy unravels

Last Update: Wednesday, 23 December 2020 KSA 23:51 - GMT 20:51