Turkey sentences exiled journalist Dundar to over 27 years in jail: Media 

A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced prominent journalist Can Dundar, exiled in Germany, to more than 27 years in jail on charges of aiding a terror group and espionage, local media reported.
The court in Istanbul found Dundar, who served as editor-in-chief of the opposition Cumhuriyet daily before fleeing to Germany in 2016, guilty over a story about an arms shipment intercepted at the Syrian border, which it claimed was destined for Syrian opposition forces.
Last Update: Wednesday, 23 December 2020 KSA 11:22 - GMT 08:22