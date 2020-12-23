NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Turkey sentences exiled journalist Dundar to over 27 years in jail: Media 

Can Dundar holds up a list of journalists in prison in Turkey at a press conference in Berlin. (File photo: Reuters)
AFP, Istanbul Wednesday 23 December 2020
A Turkish court on Wednesday sentenced prominent journalist Can Dundar, exiled in Germany, to more than 27 years in jail on charges of aiding a terror group and espionage, local media reported.

The court in Istanbul found Dundar, who served as editor-in-chief of the opposition Cumhuriyet daily before fleeing to Germany in 2016, guilty over a story about an arms shipment intercepted at the Syrian border, which it claimed was destined for Syrian opposition forces.

-Developing

Last Update: Wednesday, 23 December 2020 KSA 11:22 - GMT 08:22

