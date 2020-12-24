Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Hariri warns of a rapid collapse of Lebanon

The Lebanese Prime Minister-designate, Saad Hariri, warned of Lebanon's rapid collapse, stressing that the government will take difficult and quick decisions to stop this deterioration.

On Wednesday, Hariri said, "Everyone should know that the politicians have no time left and that the country is collapsing at a rapid rate."

The Lebanese Prime Minister-designate stated that once the government is formed, difficult and fast decisions will be taken to stop the country's collapse.

Hariri called for the necessity of reaching a final formation of the government as soon as possible.

Lebanon's government's consultations entered an unknown tunnel, with the escalation of disputes between the parties concerned with authorship so that they needed a "miracle."

