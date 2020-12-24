Trump threatens Iran after attacks on US embassy in Iraq

Trump threatened Iran on Wednesday night after a series of attacks on the US embassy in Iraq.

"Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN. Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq," Trump tweeted.

"Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over," he added.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Over the past days multiple Katyusha rockets have targeted the US embassy in Iraq’s Green Zone area, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent.

Security sources said the rockets were intercepted by the US embassy’s anti-missile defense systems and that they fell within the Green Zone Area

Read more:

Top US officials discuss options to protect Americans in Iraq from Iran attacks

UN rights office criticizes Trump pardons of ex-contractors over Baghdad massacre

‘168:01’ by Wafaa Bilal: Monument to Iraq’s staggering cultural loss and its recovery

Last Update: Thursday, 24 December 2020 KSA 01:57 - GMT 22:57