Coronavirus: Egyptian actress Youssra tests positive for COVID-19

Legendary Egyptian actress Youssra confirmed in a Facebook post on Friday that she has tested positive for coronavirus, one week after attending an awards ceremony.
Throwback to Dear Guest Best Actress Award 🏆— Youssra (@Youssra) December 24, 2020
شكرا على حبكم ودعمكم ليا دايما.. من غيركم عمري ماكنت هبقى فالمكانة دي 🤍🙏🏻#Youssra #يسرا pic.twitter.com/zJXiCTzXQ7
The awards ceremony, hosted by Dear Guest Magazine, was held on December 18 at the Dusit Thani hotel in Cairo. Other Arab a-List stars were in attendance, including Nelli Kareem, Yousef al-Sharif, Joumana Murad and Ilham Shaheen.
Videos and photos from the event show attendees sitting at dinner tables in a hall with no masks or social distancing.
In July, Famed Egyptian actress Ragaa al-Geddawy died at the age of 81 after contracting COVID-19.
In total, nearly 127,000 infections and 7,000 deaths have been confirmed in Egypt as of December 23, since the start of the pandemic, according to Reuters.