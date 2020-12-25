Coronavirus: Egyptian actress Youssra tests positive for COVID-19

Legendary Egyptian actress Youssra confirmed in a Facebook post on Friday that she has tested positive for coronavirus, one week after attending an awards ceremony.

“My sincere thanks to all my friends inside and outside Egypt and to the generous fans for [asking about me] after confirming that I got infected with [the] coronavirus,” she said on her official page.



Yossra also thanked the Ministry of Health and the medical teams who are caring for her.



“No words are enough to give these people what they deserve for their great effort in facing this virus, may God bless you all and cure all patients,” the actress added to the post.



There was no confirmation on her condition or how she contracted the virus, however, on Thursday, the Egyptian star shared photos of herself holding an award on stage with a caption: “Throwback to Dear Guest Magazine Best Actress Award.”



Throwback to Dear Guest Best Actress Award 🏆



شكرا على حبكم ودعمكم ليا دايما.. من غيركم عمري ماكنت هبقى فالمكانة دي 🤍🙏🏻#Youssra #يسرا pic.twitter.com/zJXiCTzXQ7 — Youssra (@Youssra) December 24, 2020



The awards ceremony, hosted by Dear Guest Magazine, was held on December 18 at the Dusit Thani hotel in Cairo. Other Arab a-List stars were in attendance, including Nelli Kareem, Yousef al-Sharif, Joumana Murad and Ilham Shaheen.



Videos and photos from the event show attendees sitting at dinner tables in a hall with no masks or social distancing.





In July, Famed Egyptian actress Ragaa al-Geddawy died at the age of 81 after contracting COVID-19.



In total, nearly 127,000 infections and 7,000 deaths have been confirmed in Egypt as of December 23, since the start of the pandemic, according to Reuters.

