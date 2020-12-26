Turkey’s defense minister flies to Libya to inspect Turkish units: Media report

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar traveled to Libya on Saturday flanked by top military officers to inspect Turkish units in the war-torn country, the official Anadolu news agency reported.
The unscheduled visit comes after eastern Libya strongman Khalifa Haftar called on his fighters to "drive out" Turkish forces backing the UN-recognized government, as talks drag on to end a long-running war in the oil-rich nation.
Last Update: Saturday, 26 December 2020 KSA 12:05 - GMT 09:05