An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck eastern Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday.

The quake occurred at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles), the EMSC said.

The center initially reported the magnitude as 6.3.

-Developing

Last Update: Sunday, 27 December 2020 KSA 10:01 - GMT 07:01