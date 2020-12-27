Saudi Arabia’s KSRelief to rebuild Syrian refugee camp burned down in Lebanon

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has begun covering the needs of refugee residents of the Syrian refugee camp that was burned in the north of Lebanon on Saturday.
Hundreds of Syrian refugees fled their makeshift camp in north Lebanon after their tents were torched when fighting broke out between local youths and camp residents.
KSRelief confirmed it will be rebuilding the camp and secure housing for those affected.
Lebanon is among more than 22 Asian countries that have benefited from KSRelief programs and projects.
Reslan Malas, President of Sobol al-Salam non-governmental organization cooperating with KSRelief on rebuilding efforts said that all properties at the camp were burned and that nothing was left.
“No human casualties were recorded, but only material damage,” added Malas.
“The King Salman Center already started distributing the supplies, blankets, and clothes to those affected, and the center will distribute aid to all families. There are around 100 families who used to live in this camp,” he added.
“During the conflict and the fire, al-Salam ambulance, which is funded by King Salman Center, transferred injured people from the camp to nearby hospitals. We are following on the needs of the Syrian brothers,” he added.
Lebanon has over one million Syrian refugees who fled since the beginning of the conflict in 2011.
