Iran to resume gas flows to Iraq after agreement reached on unpaid bills

Iran will resume normal gas flows to Iraq from Wednesday after reaching an agreement with Iraq over unpaid bills, a spokesman for Iraq’s electricity ministry said.
Iran’s state gas company said on Monday it had slashed supplies to neighboring Iraq over arrears of more than $6 billion. Iraq’s electricity ministry said the cuts placed Baghdad and other cities at risk of serious power shortages.
An agreement was reached on Tuesday during a meeting between Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian, who is visiting Baghdad, and Iraqi counterpart Majid Mahdi to resume normal gas flow rates as of Wednesday evening, spokesman Ahmed Moussa told Reuters.
Last Update: Tuesday, 29 December 2020 KSA 20:22 - GMT 17:22