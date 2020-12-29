NEWS
Turkey’s top court rules philanthropist Kavala’s rights not violated

A journalist stands in front of a poster featuring jailed businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala during a press conference of his lawyers on October 31, 2018. (AFP)
Reuters, Ankara Tuesday 29 December 2020
The General Assembly of Turkey’s Constitutional Court, the country’s highest, ruled on Tuesday that philanthropist Osman Kavala’s detention did not violate his rights to liberty and security, state-owned Anadolu agency said.

Kavala, 63, has been jailed since late 2017 without a conviction. He was remanded earlier this month at a hearing that Human Rights Watch called a “show trial” that silences dissent.

Immediately after he was acquitted in February of charges related to nationwide protests in 2013, Kavala was arrested again - this time on charges related to the failed 2016 coup. He has rejected all charges.

Last Update: Tuesday, 29 December 2020 KSA 13:45 - GMT 10:45

