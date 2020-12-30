Egypt achieves self-sufficiency in rice in 2020 with 6.5 mln tons: Cabinet

Egypt achieved self-sufficiency in rice in 2020 with the production of 6.5 million tons, the cabinet said on Wednesday.
The country has planted 1.7 million feddans (1.76 million acres) of rice this season and the resulting harvest quantities are more than sufficient for the country’s needs, Supply Minister Ali Moselhy told reporters on Sunday.
Egypt has strategic rice reserves sufficient for 11.1 months, the supply ministry said on Sunday.
Last Update: Wednesday, 30 December 2020 KSA 16:20 - GMT 13:20