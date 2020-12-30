Turkey, US in talks to form joint working group on S-400s, sanctions: Minister

Ankara and Washington have started talks to form a joint working group regarding Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems and the US sanctions stemming from it, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu said the working group had not been formed yet but talks among experts had begun.
