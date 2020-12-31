Egypt summons Ethiopia's envoy over comments

The Egyptian foreign ministry summoned the Ethiopian Chargé d'Affairs to Cairo on Wednesday to provide clarifications over comments made by the spokesman of the Ethiopian foreign ministry, it said.
The comments "addressed" Egyptian internal affairs, the ministry added without providing more details.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It was not immediately clear what comments had angered Egypt. Egyptian officials were not immediately available to comment.
Negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan failed so far to end a bitter dispute between the three countries over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) even after the reservoir behind the dam began filling in July.
Egypt, which gets more than 90% of its scarce fresh water from the Nile fears the multi-billion dollar dam could devastate its economy.
Read more:
Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia restart controversial mega-dam talks
Sudan says latest controversial Nile dam talks failed
Ethiopia says ‘aggression’ over Nile dam dispute ‘unproductive’
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 31 December 2020 KSA 01:12 - GMT 22:12