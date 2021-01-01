Iran intends to enrich uranium to up to 20 percent purity: IAEA

Iran has told the UN nuclear watchdog it intends to enrich uranium to up to 20 percent purity, a level it achieved before its 2015 deal with major powers and higher than the 4.5 percent it has recently been enriching up to, Russia’s ambassador to the agency said.
“#IAEA DG reported to the (IAEA) Board of Governors ... about intention of #Tehran to start enrichment op to 20 percent,” Russian Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency Mikhail Ulyanov said on Twitter on Friday, referring to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A Vienna-based diplomat confirmed there had been an IAEA report to member states saying that, but declined to elaborate. The IAEA was not immediately available for comment.
Iran’s 2015 deal with major powers on curbing its nuclear activities says it can only enrich up to 3.67 percent, far short of the 90 percent that is weapons-grade.
Read more:
All you need to know about Iran's nuclear program
France, Britain, Germany say Iran’s recent uranium enrichment ‘deeply worrying’
Iran council approves law to halt UN nuclear inspections, step up uranium enrichment
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Friday, 01 January 2021 KSA 20:29 - GMT 17:29